    The 75th Field Artillery Brigade maneuvers the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Southern Fenix 24 [Image 3 of 12]

    The 75th Field Artillery Brigade maneuvers the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Southern Fenix 24

    POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jean Sanon 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alfonso Cruz assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, provides instruction prior to a convoy movement during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 24, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USArmy
    M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    SF24
    SouthernFenix24
    Chileanarmy

