The 75th Field Artillery Brigade maneuvers the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, await instructions prior to a convoy movement during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 24, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)