The 75th Field Artillery Brigade maneuvers the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Southern Fenix 24

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rory Gannon, assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, applies face paint prior to a convoy movement during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 24, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8625607
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-WA528-1041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CL
