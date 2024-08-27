The 75th Field Artillery Brigade maneuvers the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Southern Fenix 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Durham, assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, surveys the area while conducting convoy movements during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 24, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jean Sanon)