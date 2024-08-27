Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sterling Horton, an explosive ordnance disposal Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses an Engagement Skills Trainer during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. The trainer is a computer-based weapons simulator designed to teach Airmen combat and readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)