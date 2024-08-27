U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sterling Horton, an explosive ordnance disposal Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, uses an Engagement Skills Trainer during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. The trainer is a computer-based weapons simulator designed to teach Airmen combat and readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 21:32
|Photo ID:
|8624263
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-MH340-1117
|Resolution:
|4183x2786
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.