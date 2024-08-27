Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Mock weapons from an Engagement Skills Trainer lay on the ground during computer-based weapons training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen from Joint Base Andrews, Md., participated in the training to increase skills associated with combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
