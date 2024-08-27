U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tayo De Teyou Harold, assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, dons a protective mask during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen from the 316th Wing traveled to the post to simulate a deployment, participate in career field-specific training, and practice hands-on skills that will be needed in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 21:31
|Photo ID:
|8624264
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-MH340-2169
|Resolution:
|3350x2231
|Size:
|347.7 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.