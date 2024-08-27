Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tayo De Teyou Harold, assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, dons a protective mask during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen from the 316th Wing traveled to the post to simulate a deployment, participate in career field-specific training, and practice hands-on skills that will be needed in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)

