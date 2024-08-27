Bivouac exercise boosts 316th Wing Airmen's combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tayo De Teyou Harold, assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, dons a protective mask during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. Airmen from the 316th Wing traveled to the post to simulate a deployment, participate in career field-specific training, and practice hands-on skills that will be needed in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)