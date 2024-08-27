Honored by Legacy: Hawaiian Army Cadet Receives Scholarship Named After Fallen Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran Allen Hoe presents the Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor to U.S. Army Cadet Evan Shiroma during a ROTC scholarship ceremony August 28, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The scholarship is given based upon the academic, athletic and leadership skills of an individual who has exhibited a commitment to public service while serving as a cadet in a Hawaii ROTC program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)