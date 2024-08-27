Honored by Legacy: Hawaiian Army Cadet Receives Scholarship Named After Fallen Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran Allen Hoe presents the Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor to U.S. Army Cadet Evan Shiroma during a ROTC scholarship ceremony August 28, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The scholarship is named in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, a former University of Hawaii ROTC Cadet and 25th Infantry Division Soldier who was mortally wounded while serving in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)