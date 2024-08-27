U.S. Army Cadet Evan Shiroma, a University of Hawaii at Manoa student, is the 2024 recipient of the Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor during a ROTC scholarship ceremony August 28, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Shiroma was awarded the scholarship based upon the academic, athletic and leadership skills exhibited a commitment to public service while serving as a cadet in a Hawaii ROTC program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)
Honored by Legacy: Hawaiian Army Cadet Receives Scholarship Named After Fallen Soldier
