    Honored by Legacy: Hawaiian Army Cadet Receives Scholarship Named After Fallen Soldier [Image 5 of 5]

    Honored by Legacy: Hawaiian Army Cadet Receives Scholarship Named After Fallen Soldier

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Cadet Evan Shiroma, a University of Hawaii at Manoa student, is the 2024 recipient of the Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor during a ROTC scholarship ceremony August 28, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Shiroma was awarded the scholarship based upon the academic, athletic and leadership skills exhibited a commitment to public service while serving as a cadet in a Hawaii ROTC program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
