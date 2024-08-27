U.S. Army Cadet Evan Shiroma, a University of Hawaii at Manoa student and the 2024 recipient of the Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor, stands with 25th Infantry Division leadership, UHM ROTC Warrior Battalion cadets, and local Hawaii community members following a ROTC scholarship ceremony August 28, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Shiroma was awarded the scholarship based upon the academic, athletic and leadership skills exhibited a commitment to public service while serving as a cadet in a Hawaii ROTC program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley)
Honored by Legacy: Hawaiian Army Cadet Receives Scholarship Named After Fallen Soldier
