    NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase [Image 2 of 3]

    NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    NMRLC Williamsburg and Detachment Fort Detrick personnel participated in the Defense Logistics Agency Functional Executive Agent Medical Support (FEAMS) Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMED) Discovery Phase Aug. 5.

