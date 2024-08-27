NMRLC Williamsburg and Detachment Fort Detrick personnel participated in the Defense Logistics Agency Functional Executive Agent Medical Support (FEAMS) Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMED) Discovery Phase Aug. 5.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8622791
|VIRIN:
|240805-N-VL857-5477
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|CHEATHAM ANNEX, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase [Image 3 of 3], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase
No keywords found.