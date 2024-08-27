NMRLC Williamsburg and Detachment Fort Detrick personnel participated in the Defense Logistics Agency Functional Executive Agent Medical Support (FEAMS) Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMED) Discovery Phase Aug. 5.
The discovery phase objective was to assist Bureau of Navy Medicine (BUMED) N42, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and PMS-408 with developing the EXMEDS’ assemblage management application.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8622792
|VIRIN:
|240805-N-VL857-5551
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|CHEATHAM ANNEX, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase [Image 3 of 3], by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase
No keywords found.