NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase

NMRLC Williamsburg and Detachment Fort Detrick personnel participated in the Defense Logistics Agency Functional Executive Agent Medical Support (FEAMS) Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMED) Discovery Phase Aug. 5.



The discovery phase objective was to assist Bureau of Navy Medicine (BUMED) N42, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and PMS-408 with developing the EXMEDS’ assemblage management application.



The overall end goal was to develop a sustainable management system of record for the EXMEDS authorized medical and dental allowances.



Mario Brito, Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician and Director, NMRLC Detachment Fort Detrick, Operational Forces Support Directorate, and Royal Australian Navy Lieutenant Simon Eden provided AMAL/ADAL expertise.