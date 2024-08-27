Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    NMRLC Williamsburg and Detachment Fort Detrick personnel participated in the Defense Logistics Agency Functional Executive Agent Medical Support (FEAMS) Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMED) Discovery Phase Aug. 5.

    The discovery phase objective was to assist Bureau of Navy Medicine (BUMED) N42, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and PMS-408 with developing the EXMEDS’ assemblage management application.

    The overall end goal was to develop a sustainable management system of record for the EXMEDS authorized medical and dental allowances.

    NMRLC's mission is to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat with core principles that highlight Teamwork, Integrity, Professionalism and People.

    The command's vision is to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

    BUMED
    Fort Detrick
    NMRLC
    FEAMS
    PMS-408

