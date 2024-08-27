NMRLC Participates in DLA FEAMS EXMED Discovery Phase

NMRLC Williamsburg and Detachment Fort Detrick personnel participated in the Defense Logistics Agency Functional Executive Agent Medical Support (FEAMS) Expeditionary Medical Systems (EXMED) Discovery Phase Aug. 5.
The discovery phase objective was to assist Bureau of Navy Medicine (BUMED) N42, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and PMS-408 with developing the EXMEDS’ assemblage management application.
The overall end goal was to develop a sustainable management system of record for the EXMEDS authorized medical and dental allowances.
NMRLC's mission is to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat with core principles that highlight Teamwork, Integrity, Professionalism and People.
The command's vision is to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.
