U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a combined convoy in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8622239
|VIRIN:
|240831-M-AS577-1144
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.