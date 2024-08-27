SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a combined convoy in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)