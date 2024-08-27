SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaleb Butts, a combat engineer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to dismount a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement truck turret upon completion of a combined convoy with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)