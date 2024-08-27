SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthieu Carlier, a combat engineer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates how to swap the barrel of an M240B medium machine gun during a convoy operations subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)