    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy [Image 1 of 5]

    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthieu Carlier, a combat engineer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates how to swap the barrel of an M240B medium machine gun during a convoy operations subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

