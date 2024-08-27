U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthieu Carlier, a combat engineer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates how to swap the barrel of an M240B medium machine gun during a convoy operations subject matter expert exchange with Republic of Korea Marines as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8622235
|VIRIN:
|240831-M-AS577-1026
|Resolution:
|7403x4938
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.