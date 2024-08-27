Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a combined convoy in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2024, as part of exercise Ssang Yong 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 19:39
    Photo ID: 8622238
    VIRIN: 240831-M-AS577-1136
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy
    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy
    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy
    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy
    SY 24 | Joint Transportation: 15th MEU, ROK Marines Conduct Bilateral Convoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Logistics
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download