    Out With the Old [Image 4 of 4]

    Out With the Old

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Tate, 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads a 53 foot truck with equipment for turn in at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2024. The unused equipment was being turned into Defense Logistics Agency at Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8622044
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-ET407-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Out With the Old [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Out With the Old

    National Guard
    DLADS

