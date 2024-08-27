A Grove manlift sits on the back of a truck ready to be turned into the Defense Logistics Agency, Aug. 27, 2024 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The manlift will be shipped to Fort Riley, Kansas for turn in with the Defense Logistics Agency.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8622041
|VIRIN:
|240827-Z-ET407-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|883.61 KB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Out With the Old [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.