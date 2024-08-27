Out With the Old

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Grove manlift sits on the back of a truck ready to be turned into the Defense Logistics Agency, Aug. 27, 2024 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The manlift will be shipped to Fort Riley, Kansas for turn in with the Defense Logistics Agency.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)