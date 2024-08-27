Out With the Old

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Friess, left, 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, guides Staff Sgt. Thomas Tate, 126th LRS, on to a 53 foot truck at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2024. They were loading up unused equipment to be turned into Defense Logistics Agency at Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)