SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. - The 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron loaded nine trucks with more than 179,000 pounds of unused items from around the 126th Air Refueling Wing.



A team loaded nine, 53-foot trucks over three days. The 153 pallets included a sewing machine, printers, systems furniture, guard shacks and a man lift. Some of the equipment dates back to before the unit moved from Chicago in 1999.



“The process went smooth,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Friess. “We worked well as a team.”



The equipment is being turned into Defense Logisitcs Agency Disposition Services at Fort Riley, Kansas, where the items will be sold off, stripped of hazardous material if needed or recycled.



“To put it in a major graded area perspective this provides resource accountability and stewardship of Air Force property which is a tenant of managing resources,” said Lt. Col. Jenn Luebeck, 126th Mission Support Group deputy commander, “and also incorporates improving the unit by clearing superfluous clutter, freeing up space for better utilization and keeps 8,165 sq ft of storage space available for expanded mission capabilities.”



The turn-in saved the wing more than $13,000, which the unit will have to pay out of pocket to do the same thing next year, and more than 130 hours of driving time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2024 Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:54 Story ID: 480000 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Out With the Old, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.