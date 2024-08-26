Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Gym

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial plaque dedicated to Sergeant Gee speaking about her service while in the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and in Operation Allies Refuge, August 26, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac A. Rodriguez)