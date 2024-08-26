Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Gym

Capt. Brian Hamel, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands with Sergeant Major Glenn Ray as they unveil a plaque dedicated to Sergeant Nicole Gee, Aug. 26, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy phot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)
