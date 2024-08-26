Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Gym

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeant Major Glenn Ray, former command senior enlisted leader of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, speaks about the actions and character of Sergeant Gee during the memorial dedication ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 26, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Nathan Huang)