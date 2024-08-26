Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Gym [Image 2 of 5]

    Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Gym

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Sergeant Major Glenn Ray, former command senior enlisted leader of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, speaks about the actions and character of Sergeant Gee during the memorial dedication ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Aug. 26, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Nathan Huang)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8620547
    VIRIN: 240826-N-H1717-2017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
