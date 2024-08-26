Sgt. Nicole Gee Memorial Gym

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Brian Hamel, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), dedicates the ship’s gymnasium to Sergeant Gee in honor of her actions during Operation Allies Refuge, Aug. 26, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seamen Nathan Huang)