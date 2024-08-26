Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2024) – Marines assigned to 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) following a naval surface fire support drill as part of exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    7th Fleet
    5th ANGLICO
    DESRON 15
    III MEF
    Dewey
    Pacific Vanguard

