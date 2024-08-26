PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Joseph Roke, from Clayton, North Carolina, directs the lift off of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a naval surface fire support drill as part of exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 06:38
|Photo ID:
|8620377
|VIRIN:
|240901-N-UA460-1165
|Resolution:
|5784x4321
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.