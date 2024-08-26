USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a naval surface fire support drill as part of exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 06:38
|Photo ID:
|8620375
|VIRIN:
|240901-N-UA460-1213
|Resolution:
|1641x1080
|Size:
|518.25 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
