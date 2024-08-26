USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Naval Surface Fire Support Exercise During Pacific Vanguard 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2024) – Fire Controlman 3rd Class Michael Rodriguezsantos (left), from New York, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Ritchie, from Winchester, California, stand watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a naval surface fire support drill as part of exercise Pacific Vanguard while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)