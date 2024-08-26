Northern Viking 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-DE439-1031 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 29, 2024) A member form the National Icelandic Police prepares to embark on a C-146A Wolfhound attached to the 859th Special Operations Squadron from Duke Field Florida, in preparation for a training evolution during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 29, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)