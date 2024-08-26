Northern Viking 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-DE439-1080 LANGANES REMOTE RADAR HEAD 2 STATION, Iceland (Aug. 29, 2024) Members form the National Icelandic Police conduct a training evolution at the H-2 radar site during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Langanes Station, Iceland, Aug. 29, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)