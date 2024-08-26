Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Viking 2024 [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Northern Viking 2024

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240829-N-DE439-1021 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 29, 2024) A member form the National Icelandic Police prepares to embark on a C-146A Wolfhound attached to the 859th Special Operations Squadron from Duke Field Florida, in preparation for a training evolution during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug. 29, 2024. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Almagissel Schuring)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8620120
    VIRIN: 240829-N-DE439-1021
    Resolution: 4866x3476
    Size: 469.04 KB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Viking 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024
    Northern Viking 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Training
    NV24
    NORTHERN VIKING 24
    Icelandic National Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download