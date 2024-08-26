Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army soldiers carry a litter off a U.S. UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter while conducting medical evacuation training during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 29, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8620057
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-JN745-1112
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army medics train on MEDEVAC during Southern Fenix 24 exercise [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Texas Army National Guard, Chilean army medics enhance interoperability at Southern Fenix 24
No keywords found.