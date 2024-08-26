Texas Army National Guard, Chilean army medics enhance interoperability at Southern Fenix 24

Courtesy Photo | Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army soldiers carry a litter off a U.S. UH-60...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army soldiers carry a litter off a U.S. UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter while conducting medical evacuation training during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 29, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Jonathan Pietrantoni) see less | View Image Page

POZO ALMONTE, Chile – In the hot sun of the Atacama Desert, located in the Tacapacá region, Texas Army National Guard (TXARNG) and Chilean combat medics are working together as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program to provide first aid, immediate lifesaving measures, and triage at Southern Fenix 24, from Aug. 27-Sept.5, 2024.



SF24 is an inaugural multinational military exercise consisting of over 600 troops from the Chilean, Argentine and U.S. Armies who are training together to increase technical and procedural interoperability in an austere desert environment.



TXARNG and Chilean medical personnel set up a joint Role I medical clinic at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte providing immediate medical care to both U.S. and Chilean service members ensuring a safe exercise.



TXARNG Lt. Col. Sarah Milling, a physician assistant assigned to the Texas Medical Detachment, 71st Troop Command, looks forward to forming enduring relationships with the Chilean army through medicine.



“We really want to form a relationship and a bond with the Chilean army, and more specifically, their medical team,” Milling said. “We’ve really been impressed with how the Chileans operate and look forward to continuing exchanging knowledge and different techniques.”



“It’s been tough to overcome the language barrier at times but medicine has its own language and it’s really helped us communicate.”



TXARNG and the Chilean Armed Forces have been partners under the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program since 2009.



This exercise commemorates the first-time that U.S. medics have joined an exercise with the Chilean army medics and expands on a partnership that includes disaster/emergency response, aviation operations, maintenance, and engineer activities.



The medical detachment deployed 11 Soldiers with different specialties to include a physician assistant, nurses, and combat medics.



U.S. Army Maj. Teresa Wilt, the Texas Medical Detachment commander, discussed the importance of the partnership.



"The partnership between the Texas Army National Guard and the Chilean army is crucial for advancing medical capabilities and enhancing emergency response effectiveness between our partner nations,” Wilts said.



“By sharing medical expertise and conducting joint exercises, both nations improve their ability to respond to crises, strengthen their readiness, and contribute to global health and humanitarian efforts."



Throughout the exercise the TXARNG and Chilean army have conducted cross training in medical evacuation, emergency medical services, combat lifesaver, and triage.



U.S. Army Spc. David Donnell, a combat medic assigned to the Texas Medical Detachment – Grand Prairie, is experiencing his first international military exercise and learning from the daily cross training between U.S. and Chilean army.



“They showed us how they load and unload patients from their ambulances and it was similar to how we do it in the [United] States with different equipment and nuances,” Donnell said. “The Chileans have been really welcoming, and I’m really enjoying seeing how they operate.”



Chilean army Cabo Primero Carolan Aquila, a combat medic assigned to the Pozo Almonte medical hospital, has enjoyed learning and sharing different techniques.



“It’s been a beautiful experience being able to share knowledge and working together with U.S. forces,” Aquila said. “The U.S. brings a lot of experience, especially in combat, that we can learn and gain experience from.”



We look forward to continuing to work together in more exercises because you never know when things are going to happen, and you have to be ready at all times.” Aquila said.