Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army medics train on MEDEVAC during Southern Fenix 24 exercise

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Fernald, assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, and Chilean soldier discuss medical evacuation techniques during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 29, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Jonathan Pietrantoni)