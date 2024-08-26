Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army medics train on MEDEVAC during Southern Fenix 24 exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army medics train on MEDEVAC during Southern Fenix 24 exercise

    POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CHILE

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    U.S. Army South

    Texas Army National Guard and Chilean army soldiers load a litter on a U.S. UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter while conducting medical evacuation training during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile, Aug. 29, 2024. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8620058
    VIRIN: 240829-A-JN745-1816
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: POZO ALMONTE, TARAPACá, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    MEDEVAC
    SPP
    SF24
    Southernfenix24
    Texasarmynatinonalguard
    Chileanarmedforces

