SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alfonso Mendoza, explosive ordnance disposal technician team leader assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, eats a South Korean cultural meal, do bibimbap, during an EOD subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. Marines from the 15th MEU conducted the EOD exchange with Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, focusing on equipment familiarity, building improvised explosive device circuitry, and comparing robotic capabilities. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)