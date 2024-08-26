SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeffery Graham, right, an explosive ordnance disposal technician team leader assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Arkansas, Republic of Korea Navy Master Chief Kim Minsu, left, an EOD technician, and ROK Marine Corps Cpl. Jang Junghoo, an interpreter, assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, build improvised explosive device circuitry during an EOD subject matter expert exchange during as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. The ROK and U.S. Marines conducted the EOD exchange focusing on equipment familiarity, building improvised explosive device circuitry, and comparing robotic capabilities. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)