SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Huffman, right, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Indiana, builds improvised explosive device circuitry with Lee Jeonghak, a civilian ammunition supply representative with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, during an EOD subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. The ROK and U.S. Marines conducted the EOD exchange focusing on equipment familiarity, building improvised explosive device circuitry, and comparing robotic capabilities. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)