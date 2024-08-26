SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sergio Hernandez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kentucky, Republic of Korea Navy Master Chief Gu Byeongho, an EOD technician, and ROK Marine Corps Master Sgt. Yoo Minjong, an EOD technician, both assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, build improvised explosive device circuitry during an EOD subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. The ROK and U.S. Marines conducted the EOD exchange focusing on equipment familiarity, building improvised explosive device circuitry, and comparing robotic capabilities. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)