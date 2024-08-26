Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE [Image 8 of 10]

    SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sergio Hernandez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Kentucky, Republic of Korea Navy Master Chief Gu Byeongho, an EOD technician, and ROK Marine Corps Master Sgt. Yoo Minjong, an EOD technician, both assigned to Supply Battalion, ROK Marine Logistics Group, build improvised explosive device circuitry during an EOD subject matter expert exchange as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2024. The ROK and U.S. Marines conducted the EOD exchange focusing on equipment familiarity, building improvised explosive device circuitry, and comparing robotic capabilities. Exercise SY24 strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8620035
    VIRIN: 240829-M-LO557-1545
    Resolution: 7399x4935
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | ROK, US Marines Conduct EOD SMEE [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    15th MEU
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    ROK Marines
    SSang Yong

