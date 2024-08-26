Super Garuda Shield 2024 Airborne Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesia National Armed Forces 1st Lt. Zaenal Muqorib gives the all-clear sign to soldiers under his command after an airborne operation during Super Garuda Shield 2024, on Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Honce)