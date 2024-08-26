Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 Airborne Operation [Image 17 of 17]

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 Airborne Operation

    INDONESIA

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Honce 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Indonesia National Armed Forces 1st Lt. Zaenal Muqorib gives the all-clear sign to soldiers under his command after an airborne operation during Super Garuda Shield 2024, on Aug. 29, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Honce)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 04:44
