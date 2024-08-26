Super Garuda Shield 2024 Airborne Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Eli Lewis, Bison Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment moves across the dropzone during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Multinational airborne operations during Super Garuda Shield are essential for mission readiness as they enhance interoperability, foster seamless coordination among allied forces, and ensure rapid deployment capabilities. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Honce)