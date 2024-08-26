Super Garuda Shield 2024 Airborne Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Self Defense Force Sgt.1st Class Saito Kotaro of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Airborne Brigade recovers his parachute after a successful jumping during Super Garuda Shield 2024, in Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Multinational airborne training during Super Garuda Shield enhances mission readiness by fostering interoperability and rapid deployment capabilities, which are vital for successful joint operations in a complex global environment. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Honce)