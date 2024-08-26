Super Garuda Shield 2024 Airborne Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces carry essential medical equipment across the drop zone of an airborne jump during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024. Medics play a crucial role in airborne operations, providing vital medical support to ensure the health and safety of personnel in high-risk environments. Their presence is essential for maintaining operational readiness by offering immediate care, managing injuries, and supporting the mission. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Honce)