Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, gives a speech to multinational service members at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined, and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)