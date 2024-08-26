Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral visit [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral visit

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, watches HIMARS at Puslatpur 12, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.31.2024 07:13
    Photo ID: 8619514
    VIRIN: 240831-A-LR057-1070
    Resolution: 6045x4032
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral visit [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral visit
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit
    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download