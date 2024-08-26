Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral visit

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, watches HIMARS at Puslatpur 12, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 07:13
|Photo ID:
|8619514
|VIRIN:
|240831-A-LR057-1070
|Resolution:
|6045x4032
|Size:
|11.73 MB
|Location:
|PUSLATPUR, ID
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
