Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces welcome U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific, and General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)