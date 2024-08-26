Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces salute service members participating in Super Garuda Shield 2024, at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined, and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)