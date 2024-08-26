Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

    INDONESIA

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces salute service members participating in Super Garuda Shield 2024, at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined, and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar)

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDOPACOM

